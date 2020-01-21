Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: Uncover the secrets of the City of Angels

After flying nonstop from BTR to Houston, Dallas or Atlanta, it’s a short hop to some amazing off-the-grid offerings in Los Angeles. Hungry for nostalgia? Dine at the world’s oldest McDonalds or legendary Hollywood hangout Musso and Frank. Get your kicks on Route 66’s hilarious Wigwam Motel. Blast off to Norton Sales and shop for authentic sci-fi movie props. Hike to the enigmatic Bridge to Nowhere. Then round out the weird at the ghoulish Museum of Death and LA’s official statue of liberty known as Chicken Boy. Visit your favorite travel site for roundtrip fares, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.