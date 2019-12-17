Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: Have the utmost fun in Key West

Fly nonstop from BTR to Atlanta, Charlotte or Dallas. Then it’s a short hop to the land of beautiful beaches and key lime pie! The Key West Aquarium is one of the nation’s oldest and best. And the fun also rises at the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum. Enjoy sunset celebrations of art and music on the Mallory Square waterfront. Ferry to the historical Dry Tortugas National Park. Dive into priceless artifacts at the Shipwreck Treasure Museum. Then enjoy a libation with locals at the legendary Lagerheads Beach Bar. Visit your favorite travel site for roundtrip fares as low as $238, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.
