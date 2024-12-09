Treasury appeals ruling that blocks law aimed at the use of shell companies 

The Treasury Department is appealing a ruling by a Texas judge to block the implementation of a law intended to tamp down on the use of anonymous shell companies by criminals and other nefarious actors, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The ruling Tuesday by District Judge Amos Mazzant on the financial transparency law comes just a few weeks before the Jan. 1 deadline that small businesses and certain corporate entities were due to report information about their owners.

The ruling is likely to create additional confusion as the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network tries to get corporate entities to submit the required information. The Treasury bureau has estimated that there are more than 32 million entities that need to register under the new program.

