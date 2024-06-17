Treasury and the IRS are trying to close this tax loophole

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS on Monday unveiled a plan to “close a major tax loophole” used by large, complex partnerships, which could raise more than an estimated $50 billion in tax revenue over the next 10 years, CNBC reports.

The plan targets “related party basis shifting,” where single businesses operating through different legal entities trade original purchase prices on assets to take more deductions or reduce future gains, according to the Treasury.

“These tax shelters allow wealthy taxpayers to avoid paying what they owe,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters on a press call Friday.

The proposed regulations come after the agencies studied the basis-shifting issue over the past year. The agencies also released a ruling on related-party partnership transactions involving basis shifting without “economic substance” for the parties or “substantial business purpose.”

The plan goes hand in hand with the IRS’ ongoing efforts to increase audits on the wealthiest taxpaying Americans, large corporations and complex partnerships.

