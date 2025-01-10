Trashman and termite scooper: The unconventional early jobs of some Baton Rouge execs

Ever wonder what CEOs and entrepreneurs were doing before they climbed the corporate ladder? From termite scooper to actress Julia Roberts’ personal assistant, the path to the top can be as unpredictable as it is inspiring. We asked some of Baton Rouge’s top executives to reveal the quirkiest jobs that shaped their careers.

For University Club executive Stephen Hightower, it was “head trashman” at Southdowns Shopping Center for Steve Carville. “I cleaned the parking lot in the early mornings,” Hightower shares. “Or at least I was supposed to be there every morning, but college life had other plans. This was the first time I got fired from a job.”

Read about more the early occupations of some of Baton Rouge’s C-suite and entrepreneurs in this feature from the January issue of Business Report.