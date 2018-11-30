These traditional brands are handling the online upheaval well

The rise of online shopping, and the dominance of Amazon.com Inc. has upended the retail sector, leaving behind plenty of old-line, big-name stores.

But several traditional brands are managing the transition well, according to a new ranking compiled by the Drucker Institute of the most effectively run U.S. companies, writes The Wall Street Journal.

Among the highlights for retailers in this year’s rankings—which evaluate companies on customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength—Home Depot remains a standout in financial strength.

In the innovation category, many retailers slumped this year, but Gap Inc. improved its score, thanks to changes like rolling out new technology that helps staff refresh inventory. Gap jumped 39 places in the overall ranking to No. 101.

Off-price clothing retailer TJX Co., parent of the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains, has bet that plenty of people still love to shop in person. TJX jumped to No. 72 overall in this year’s Management Top 250 from No. 134 last year, and ranks 33rd out of 752 for financial strength.

Read the full story about how some retailers are weathering changes in purchasing habits.