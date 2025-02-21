Tractor Supply is bringing another location to Livingston Parish

Plans to bring Tractor Supply Company to Walker are underway.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based chain purchased a 4-acre tract on Walker South Road from a group that includes Talbot & Talbot Inc. for $795,000, according to a deal filed earlier this month with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The company’s president is James Talbot Jr. of Baton Rouge.

Robert Rogers represented Tractor Supply in the transaction.

The location will be behind Jack in the Box and 7 Brew, and adjacent to the Furniture Gallery property and not far from Louisiana-based home improvement and hardware retailer Stine.

Public records show that North Carolina-based WIMCO Corp is the contractor working on the project. The groundwork began earlier this week, according to a social media post from Walker Mayor Pro Tem Scarlett Milton Major, who could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.

WIMCO and Tractor Supply agreed to a construction contract in the amount of roughly $4.8 million.

Tractor Supply Company has 2,300 stores across 48 states and territories in the United States. The Walker location would be the eighth in the Capital Region. The retailer has plans to reach 3,000 stores in the U.S.

The company opened its Denham Springs store in 2013.