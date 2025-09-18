Toxic wastewater from West Texas oil field is causing growing concerns

Wastewater from America’s top oil field is creating mounting environmental, legal and regulatory challenges, Bloomberg reports.

In West Texas, ranchers allege Chevron’s old wells are leaking toxic brine into aquifers, captured in dramatic drone footage and fueling lawsuits. The problem is tied to the Permian Basin’s vast output—every barrel of oil brings three to five barrels of chemical-laden wastewater, now totaling nearly 16 million barrels a day.

Regulators initially curbed deep disposal after earthquakes rattled the region, but allowed producers to shift flows into shallower formations. That decision has triggered fresh concerns, with reports of surface blowouts, land deformation and risks to drinking water.

Academics and landowners argue the Texas Railroad Commission—an elected body with deep industry ties—reacted too slowly despite mounting evidence. Earthquakes have surged, abandoned “zombie wells” are erupting and producers worry about flooded reserves. The commission has since tightened disposal rules, but critics question enforcement.

Companies including Chevron are exploring recycling, desalination and alternative uses, though costly solutions remain years from scale as oil growth collides with environmental limits.

Read the full story.