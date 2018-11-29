Tomorrow is the deadline to apply for the Business Report Executive Leadership Academy spring session

There’s only one day left to apply for spring session of the Business Report Executive Leadership Academy.

The customized program offered by Business Report helps advance professionals’ and entrepreneurs’ leadership skills through personal development, professional growth, civic outreach, networking with like-minded peers and insight shared by top CEO speakers.

Professionals with a minimum of five years of business experience and manage a team—and are also on the fast-track for increased responsibility at any level of an organization—are eligible for the academy. Entrepreneurs and small business owners can also apply.

The selection process is competitive, with a limited number of candidates from a variety of industries being chosen to participate to ensure a personalized experience

Visit the Business Report Leadership Academy website for additional details and to complete an online application. No applications will be accepted after the deadline Friday.