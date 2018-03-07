Tom Benson ranks No. 791 on ‘Forbes’ ranking of world billionaires

With an estimated network of $3 billion, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Benson ranks No. 791 on Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest billionaires.

The list, released today, ranks the richest people on the planet. Collectively, the group of billionaires is worth an estimated $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year.

Benson, 90, is the only Louisianan to make the list. The self-made billionaire also owns a 26-story building and Champions Square, an outdoor entertainment venue next to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Benson shares the No. 791 spot with at least 29 others billionaires, including Argentinian Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is No. 1, with an estimated net worth of $112 billion, followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who’s estimated to be worth $90 billion.

This year’s list includes 259 newcomers who made their fortunes in everything from tech to aerospace. Read the full story, and see the full ranking.