Tin Roof’s expansion into Texas represents ‘huge opportunity’ for Baton Rouge brewer

Baton Rouge-based Tin Roof Brewing Co. has started selling its handcrafted beers in Texas, the Houston Business Journal reports.

Tin Roof began distributing in the city in September, offering four styles in area bars and restaurants. The brewery also distributes its beers in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama.

“Texas represents a huge opportunity for us,” Jacob Talley, Tin Roof CEO, says in the statement issued to the journal. “It is a well-established, no nonsense craft market that is home to a ton of Louisiana folks. We have a chance to get our beers to those people, and we’re excited to expand our distribution footprint.”

Tin Roof is working with Houston-based Bluebonnet Distributing.

