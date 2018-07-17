Tidewater buying Texas-based GulfMark Offshore in $340M deal

Offshore services provider Tidewater is buying Houston-based GulfMark Offshore.

A statement released Monday says the combined company will operate under the Tidewater brand and be led by Tidewater CEO John Rynd.

Tidewater was based in New Orleans but earlier this year moved its headquarters to Houston. The company describes itself as having more than 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production, though it filed for bankruptcy in July 2017 while under $2 billion in debt.

