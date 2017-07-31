Tickets available for Top 100 luncheon, Best Places to Work breakfast and Louisiana Business Symposium

Join Business Report in celebrating the Best Places to Work and the Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region—and learn how to create a culture of greatness at your workplace—on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center.

The day begins with a breakfast honoring the companies named the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region. Greg Hawks, a corporate culture specialist with Hawks Agency, is the featured speaker for the event, which takes place from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Following the breakfast, Louisiana Business Symposium sessions will focus on improving your company’s culture. Two free morning seminars will be presented by Hawks and the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management.

The sessions focus on being intentional about crafting a company culture to produce results through alignment of thinking, creating a dynamic space for transparent interaction and enabling diversity of perspectives. The first session is from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., and the second will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast cost $30 per person or $300 for a reserved table of 10. Get tickets.

After the sessions, a luncheon will be held to honor the Top 100 Private Companies in the region. Economist Loren Scott will deliver the keynote address and unveil his economic forecast for 2018 and 2019 in Louisiana and the Capital Region with his characteristic homespun humor. He is on the 32-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m., with the luncheon beginning at 11:45 a.m. EATEL Business, Fishman Haygood, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, WAFB-TV and Regions are sponsoring the event. Tickets to the luncheon—which include admission to the morning seminars—are $45 per person or $450 for a reserved table of 10. Get tickets.

Get details about all of Business Report’s annual events, including the Louisiana Business Symposium and Forty Under 40.