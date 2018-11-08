Three of five highest-rated Louisiana school districts are in Baton Rouge area

Though the grading metric used this year by the Louisiana Department of Education got tougher, the story at the top of the state’s district score rankings remained the same, with three of the top five districts coming from the Baton Rouge area.

Zachary Community School District and Ascension Parish Public Schools, ranking first and third in the state respectively, were the only two districts in the region to retain their A rating from last year, according to scores released this afternoon. Central Community School District, West Feliciana Parish and Livingston Parish school districts each dropped to a B rating, from an A, but were among the state’s top 11 districts.

Nearly half of the school districts in the Capital Region saw its state ratings drop from last year, while six districts maintained its C and D scores. East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools and the statewide Recovery School District both received D ratings.

Statewide, Louisiana maintained its B rating from last year.

Here’s how each of the Capital Region districts scored:

Ascension Parish: A

East Baton Rouge Parish: C

East Feliciana Parish: C

Livingston Parish: B

Pointe Coupee Parish: C

Tangipahoa Parish: C

West Baton Rouge: C

West Feliciana Parish: B

Zachary Community School District: A

City of Baker School District: D

Central Community School District: B

Recovery School District – Baton Rouge: D

Read the full report, including individual school scores, here.