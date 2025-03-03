Threat of severe weather shifts regional Mardi Gras plans

Forecasts calling for high winds and severe storms have led officials in several locales to update their Mardi Gras plans for Tuesday.

In New Roads, both the Lion’s Club parade and the Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee parade will start at 8:30 a.m. and roll without bands, marching teams or dance groups. If necessary, they will merge at New Roads Street.

In New Orleans, the start times for both the Zulu and Rex parades were pushed up. Zulu will now roll at 7 a.m. and Rex at 9 a.m. No marching elements will be on the route and the truck floats that follow both parades have been cancelled.

Baton Rouge’s Mid-City Gras, which was rained out last week, has been rescheduled to run on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.

Zachary’s parade scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled.

