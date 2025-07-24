Thomas Sawyer, former CEO of Baton Rouge General, dies

Thomas “Tom” Sawyer, who led the Baton Rouge General Hospital system as CEO for 16 years until 1997, died Sunday at the age of 84.

Sawyer grew up in Oak Grove and graduated from Louisiana Tech. He started his career at Lincoln General Hospital in Ruston, In 1970, he was recruited by Baton Rouge General administrator Claude Kirkpatrick to move to Baton Rouge. Sawyer succeeded Kirkpatrick as CEO in 1981.

Sawyer—Business Report’s Businessperson of the Year in 1994—also created the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, which coined the term “Mid City.”

“Beginning as administrator in the 1970s and then serving as president and CEO from 1981 to 1997, Tom was instrumental in shaping the hospital system we know today,” a statement from Baton Rouge General Medical Center reads. “His leadership guided the expansion of the Mid City campus as well as the Mid City community. He championed the development of the Bluebonnet hospital, in addition to the School of Nursing and BRG’s medical education program. We are grateful for his insight, wisdom, and service, and proud of the lasting legacy he leaves behind.”

Last year, Sawyer was honored as a community champion among seven “History Makers” as BRG celebrated 75 years of its Mid City campus.

Visitation for Sawyer is taking place today until 11 a.m., with a memorial service running from 11 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge on North Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge or the Rheumatoid Foundation.