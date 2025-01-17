This well-known local restaurateur now owns Ingle Eats

Ingle Eats is passing the baton to a new owner—and he’s a familiar face in the local restaurant industry, 225 Magazine reports.

Founders Joan Chastain and Shannon Countryman built the beloved gourmet meal pickup and delivery service almost 13 years ago. Now, local restaurateur Chase Lyons will steer the ship.

Lyons is the CEO and founder of CML Consulting and has been a player in the Baton Rouge restaurant game for more than a decade. He opened his first restaurant, City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, in 2013, and since then has also opened Soji: Modern Asian.

In an Instagram announcement, Chastain and Countryman called Lyons an “energetic and creative entrepreneur” intent on keeping the brand’s traditions while also breathing new life into its menus.

“Chase fell in love with our business model,” they wrote. “Although Ingle Eats now has a different owner, the food and homestyle cooking will remain the same.”

