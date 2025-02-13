This type of warehouse is becoming harder to find

A growing number of businesses are struggling to find small warehouses to lease, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The shortage comes after years of frenzied warehouse development driven by surging e-commerce demand and a more recent rise in overall availability of space as consumer spending cooled.

Beneath a climbing national vacancy rate lies a growing divide between sprawling distribution centers and much smaller warehouses.

The vacancy rate for U.S. warehouses under 100,000 square feet was 3.9% in the fourth quarter, far below the 6.7% overall vacancy rate, according to real-estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. That was also less than half the 10.1% vacancy rate for buildings of more than 100,000 square feet.

“It’s a tale of two markets,” says Jason Tolliver, head of logistics and industrial real estate at Cushman. If companies are now “looking for small amounts of space, they’re going to have trouble finding it,” he adds.

