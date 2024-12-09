This Texas-based restaurant concept has eyes on Baton Rouge

A Texas-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain wants to open its first Louisiana location in a growing area of Baton Rouge.

The Planning Commission will review plans to bring a Fuego Tortilla Grill to West Lee Drive, near Burbank Drive, at its January meeting.

Stephen Wall, with Dallas-based holding company Uncommon Brands, filed the application with the commission. The application lists the property owner as Asterrone LLC of Metairie, a group that comprises the family of the late auto dealer Price LeBlanc. The group recently proposed bringing a Starbucks to the area.

The Planning Commission also recently reviewed plans to bring a 7 Brew Coffee and Panda Express restaurant to the area near West Lee and Burbank drives.

Uncommon Brands formed in December 2023 after acquiring Fuego Tortilla Grill for an undisclosed amount.

There are four Fuego Tortilla Grill locations in Texas.