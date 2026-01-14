This Tex-Mex chain will open a Louisiana flagship location in Perkins Rowe

Barrio Burrito Bar’s Tex-Mex concept is expanding to Baton Rouge with a new restaurant planned for Perkins Rowe, marking the brand’s first location in Louisiana.

Perkins Rowe announced Wednesday that the fast-casual chain will open in 1,580 square feet of second-generation space next to Barnes & Noble. The restaurant is expected to open in the second quarter and will feature customizable burritos, bowls, quesadillas and tacos.

The Baton Rouge opening follows the company’s broader push into Louisiana announced in late 2024, when Barrio Burrito Bar awarded master franchise rights for the state that included plans for 45 new franchised restaurants. The deal is part of the brand’s national expansion strategy, which has already resulted in master franchise agreements across more than a dozen states and over 900 contractually committed locations nationwide.

The brand, which rebranded to Barrio Burrito Bar in mid-2024 after entering the U.S. market as Burritobar, is positioning Louisiana as a key growth territory as it looks to build out its fast-casual footprint across the South. Barrio currently operates 16 restaurants in the U.S., mostly in Ohio, and lists 20 restaurants online as opening soon, including a second location in Baton Rouge planned for Airline Highway.