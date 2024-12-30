This South Sherwood Forest property changed hands for $4.2M

A California-based commercial management property firm purchased the Baton Rouge Vet Center Property on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Market Place Avenue.

Maxwell Properties LP acquired the property, which recently underwent a $2 million renovation funded by the federal government, from Baton Rouge Vet Center LLC for $4.2 million, according to sales documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Karen and Erika Maxwell represented Maxwell Properties. Joshua Hausman represented the seller.

Business filings list the principal business address for Maxwell Properties as Pacific Commercial Management Inc. in San Diego.

The structure was built in 2010 and Neighbors Federal Credit Union previously occupied the space before it was redeveloped into the Vet Center. The redevelopment project was completed in November 2023 and a 20-year lease for the property was signed.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs funded nearly $2 million in new tenant improvement costs for the space.