This Siegen Lane property sold for $3.98M

The property that holds Chipotle and the future home of Panda Express on Siegen Lane sold for $3.98 million, according to a deal filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

Sunrise Apartments LLC of California purchased the property from SDP LA Baton Rouge 1 LLC. Sunrise Apartments LLC was represented by Peggy Welpley, a trustee of the Survivor’s Trust under the Dominic C. Etchandy and Betty J. Etchandy Trust.

Joseph Pegram represented SDP LA Baton Rouge 1 LLC, which shares an address with Streamline Development Partners of Oxford, Mississippi.

Panda Express bought a portion of the property earlier this month from SDP LA Baton Rouge 1 LLC for its third Baton Rouge location for $1.675 million.

SDP LA Baton Rouge 1 LLC bought the former TJ Ribs property from Park Street Holdings for $2.5 million last June.