This sector is still struggling to find workers post-pandemic

While other sectors of the economy, such as transportation and warehousing, have recovered from pandemic-era labor shortages, plant owners are struggling to fill open positions at factories, The Wall Street Journal reports.

For most of this year, the gap each month between manufacturing job openings and hirings has hovered at about 100,000 positions. More than 60% of employers in a recent survey by the National Association of Manufacturers say attracting and retaining talent is a top concern and the trade group forecasts the sector will need to fill 3.8 million roles over the next decade because of retirees leaving the industry and growing manufacturing demand.

Manufacturers are scrambling to fill positions as more companies are rethinking their supply chains and moving production out of Asia. A KPMG survey earlier this year found 73% of U.S.-based executives say their companies have brought or are bringing back more of their supply chains to the Americas because of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Read the full story.