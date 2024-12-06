This salon franchise is opening at Perkins Rowe 

IMAGE Studios, a salon suite franchise, is opening its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge.

Local franchisees Kenneth and Sarah Smith plan to open the salon and studio coworking space at Perkins Rowe in March. The 5,275-square-foot first-generation space is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

IMAGE Studios includes 27 rentable studio spaces for hair professionals, cosmetologists, estheticians and massage therapists. Kenneth Smith also hopes to attract health and wellness professionals including chiropractors, estheticians and mental health specialists.

“We’ve already begun recruitment,” he tells Daily Report. “We’ve got some reservations on the books. We hope for a mixed bag of blended portfolios and professional occupants in the space that complement one another and bring convenience to the clientele.”

IMAGE Studios has more than 120 locations in the U.S. with multiple locations in Southern states such as Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia.