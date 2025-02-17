This rule reversal is being heralded as a win for fossil fuels

President Donald Trump’s energy secretary and two of his major donors won a key victory last week when the Securities and Exchange Commission moved to back off a rule requiring large companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and any plans to reduce them, The Washington Post reports.

The rule has been targeted by oil and gas companies since it was approved nearly a year ago and had not yet been implemented because of pending lawsuits. The move to back off the rule is being heralded as one of the most immediate victories by the Trump administration for fossil fuel interests.

In announcing the decision, SEC acting chair Mark T. Uyeda called the requirement “deeply flawed,” warning it “could inflict significant harm on the capital markets and our economy.” He also echoed others who have said the SEC is not authorized to require such disclosures.

