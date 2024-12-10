This restaurant property on Airline just changed hands

The Golden Chick restaurant property on Airline Highway changed hands recently.

GFC Leasing Corp LLC, represented by Golden Chick owner Mark Parmerlee, acquired the property from Rass Re Enterprises LLC for $10 and other considerations, according to a deal filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Golden Chick franchisee Shahzad Ghafoor represented the seller.

The restaurant property, which opened in May 2020, was the first Golden Chick location in Baton Rouge. Ghafoor signed a five-unit deal in 2020 to expand the brand in the state after the Airline Highway location opened.

The restaurant opened its second Baton Rouge location on Greenwell Springs Road recently. Golden Chick has seven more locations slated to open in Louisiana by the end of 2025. Golden Operating Corporation plans to own and operate the remaining Golden Chick restaurants in the state.

Golden Operating Corporation President Mike Jensen told Daily Report in November that three more Louisiana locations will open in 2025, including a third location in Baton Rouge, one in Opelousas, and another in Scott.