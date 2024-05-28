This recession indicator appears to no longer hold true

One of Wall Street’s favorite recession indicators looks broken, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The inverted yield curve, where yields on short-term Treasurys exceed those of longer-term government debt, has long been considered a warning of looming economic troubles.

And while the inverted yield curve has accurately predicted the last eight downtowns, the yield curve has been inverted for a record stretch—around 400 trading sessions or more by some measures—with no signs of a major slowdown. U.S. employers added a solid 175,000 jobs last month, and economic growth this quarter is expected to pick up from earlier in the year.

If a recession doesn’t materialize soon, it could tarnish the yield curve’s status as a warning system for future downturns.

Read the full story.