This project involving the LSU AgCenter is on hold amid the USAID freeze

A $22 million project involving the LSU AgCenter has been paused while the Trump administration reviews spending at the U.S. Agency for International Development, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

LSU is part of the Feed the Future Climate Resilient Cereals Innovational Lab, led by researchers at Kansas State University. The lab seeks to make cereal crops—such as rice, wheat and sorghum—more readily available to those at risk of hunger.

“As a result of the recent executive orders, the federal government is currently reviewing expenditures, and this project has been placed on hold,” LSU AgCenter spokesperson Tobie Blanchard says in a statement to the Illuminator. “As a contractor on this initiative, we are awaiting further guidance.”

All work at USAID, an independent national agency that oversees distribution of foreign aid, has been halted, and all direct hires have been placed on leave pending a review by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. The tech billionaire has been granted unprecedented access to the federal government after President Donald Trump rebranded the existing U.S. Digital Office, which former President Barack Obama created, to DOGE through an executive order. Democrats have challenged whether it’s legal for Musk or the renamed department to make such sweeping changes.

