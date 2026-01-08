This popular Perkins Road bar is closing

Uncle Earl’s Bar, the Perkins Road nightlife spot perhaps best known for its annual St. Patrick’s Day bash, is closing on Jan. 15.

Owner Jordan Piazza announced the news on social media Wednesday. While he describes the closure as “the end of an era,” he also says “this may not be the final chapter,” as a new establishment is set to open at the same location on Jan. 15. Details on that new establishment have yet to be announced.

Owner Jordan Piazza purchased the Uncle Earl’s property in 2018, transforming it into what he calls a “staple of local nightlife.”

The bar is located at 3753 Perkins Road, near South Acadian Thruway.