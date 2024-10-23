This perk is a key in attracting affordable talent

Companies are increasingly offering schedule flexibility to attract talent affordably, according to Inc Magazine.

ZipRecruiter’s Q3 survey of new hires revealed that 45% of respondents said they have greater schedule flexibility in their new jobs compared to 42% in the third quarter of 2023. This comes despite declines in pay increases and bonuses.

Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter’s chief economist, suggests that this trend reflects employers’ ongoing competition for talent as well as cost containment efforts.

While compensation and company culture are significant factors for job seekers, 16% accepted offers primarily due to flexible scheduling.

Schedule flexibility appeals mainly to women (49%) and parents with young children (51%). Small businesses may have an edge in offering flexibility due to their agility.

Read the full article.