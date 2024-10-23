This new tool aims to make the reporting of public school data more efficient

Louisiana’s Treasury Department has launched a new tool for public school governing authorities to report financial data, The Center Square reports.

The site will feature 50 data metrics, though only 18 will come directly from the schools. The rest will be sourced from the Department of Education. The initiative, in development since summer 2023, aims to make the reporting process efficient while also providing comprehensive public access to data such as school performance and budget information.

The program uses the same platform that facilitated the Main Street Recovery Program.

Some schools have expressed concern regarding the amount of data they are now expected to provide.The site, which must go live by March 31, 2025, will require schools to upload contract data for the first time, along with other financial metrics. In an effort to address concerns, the treasurer’s office is hosting a training in December to help schools understand the process.

Read the full story.