This new pop-up shop has arrived in Mid City

Nestled between Barracuda Taco Stand and The Parker Barber on Government Street is a small alcove that has a new tenant. Rêve Coffee Lab has set up a pop-up shop inside the space formerly occupied by D’s Garden Center, offering its specialty coffee to Baton Rougeans in Mid City, according to 225.

The shop is open every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eric Schoonmaker has worked at Rêve for five years and is the mastermind behind all of the Baton Rouge location’s activities. He said this is a transition period and has plans to open the pop-up four days a week starting in October.

For now, it serves espresso-based drinks, pour-overs, matcha and fresh pastries Schoonmaker personally picks up that morning. Canned coffee and the shop’s most popular specialty drink, the Voodoo Elixir–a honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, and chicory concentrated cold brew–are also available.

