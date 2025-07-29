This new conference will bring national thought leaders to Baton Rouge

The newly formed Leaders for a Better Louisiana is bringing a new statewide conference to Baton Rouge.

The two-day affair, called the Future Louisiana Conference, is set to take place in early September. Better Louisiana says it will bring together “changemakers, thought leaders and visionaries” to discuss how Louisiana’s future might best be shaped.

“We’re building this new conference to generate ideas about the future of Louisiana,” Adam Knapp, Better Louisiana’s CEO, tells Daily Report. “With interesting national speakers, we want to spark discussion and action.”

The conference will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 2, with a reception at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

The meat of the programming is scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. There, attendees will have networking opportunities and be treated to lunch and presentations by three national guest speakers:

Ted Abernathy, the managing partner of Economic Leadership LLC , a national economic development and strategic planning consultancy based in North Carolina.

Arthur Soroken, the co-founder of Google’s AI Futures Fund , which invests in and collaborates with ambitious startups working in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Nic Lalla, the author of Reinventing the Heartland: How One City’s Inclusive Approach to Innovation and Growth Can Revive the American Dream . The book explores how Tulsa, Oklahoma, was able to transition from its “outdated oil and gas legacy” to establish itself as a tech hub. Lalla is the conference’s lunch keynote speaker.

Registration for the Future Louisiana Conference is now open. Learn more and register here.

Two of Louisiana’s most influential advocacy groups, the Committee of 100 for Economic Development and the Council for a Better Louisiana, merged to form Better Louisiana earlier this year. Read a recent Business Report feature on the new entity.