This new coffee shop just opened downtown

Sister companies House Brew and Smoky Bean Roasting Co. have opened the doors to a new storefront in downtown Baton Rouge, 225 reports.

The shop at 227 Florida St. operates like a “coffee lab,” say co-owners Manning Bergeron and Joe Foster, and shares the space with art and multimedia studio Digital Knomad.

While the coffee pop-up House Brew found a home at Pelican to Mars over the summer, the new downtown location offers a more permanent spot for the concepts.

Bergeron, who launched House Brew, now owns House Brew and Smoky Bean with Foster. Samm Clark recently came on board as a co-owner of Smoky Bean.

With its partnership with Digital Knomad, the coffee shop will share the space with an independent bookstore and a darkroom for developing film soon, according to the owners. They also plan to host pop-up events that will tie into the Red Stick Farmers Market.

