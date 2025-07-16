This new Baton Rouge restaurant offers scratch-made Arabic fare

Place your order at the counter of the new Starbox Falafel on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, and spy a flurry of kitchen prep happening within eyeshot, each station engaged in a multistep process for constructing the restaurant’s core items, 225 writes.

Owner Aysar Mohammed, a Baton Rouge entrepreneur, says he deliberately made his restaurant kitchen open, a design choice that keeps his team of 12 on its toes and reveals his commitment to honest cooking.

“Everything is from scratch,” owner Aysar Mohammed says. “Even the pita bread.”

Open since July 4, Starbox Falafel is the latest restaurant to join Baton Rouge’s well-established expanse of Middle Eastern concepts. Mohammed, who is Palestinian, was aiming for what he describes as authentic Arabic food.

“I wanted to serve the foods that I cook at home,” he says.

