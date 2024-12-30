This Louisiana bank is expanding its footprint in the Capital Region

Jennings-based JD Bank is planning to open a new location in the Capital Region.

The bank purchased an office/retail building on Jefferson Highway from Belmar Hillcrest II Inc. for $1 million, according to a deal filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Donnie Jarreau of Jarreau Real Estate brokered the deal for the bank and Ashlyn Plaisance of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

The purchased property is a 4,500-square-foot space at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Brentwood Drive.

The building was previously occupied by Talbots women’s clothing store and Petz Plaza.

Plaisance tells Daily Report that the building will undergo extensive renovations before the location opens.

JD Bank has one office in Baton Rouge on Jefferson Highway near Interstate 12. That location is a loan production office, which does not provide retail services. The new location will be the bank’s 26th office in Louisiana.