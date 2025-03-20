This local rum distillery is pouring into more states 

Baton Rouge-based Oxbow Rum Distillery is getting ready to expand into additional markets across the South.

Olivia Stewart, president of Oxbow Rum Distillery, says the local brand is working with Nashville distributor Lipman Brothers to sell its rum products in retail spaces and bars in Tennessee beginning in April.

“When you’re considering new markets, you also need to consider the partnership that you’ll have with the distributor there,” Stewart tells Daily Report. “Knowing we have the relationship with Lipman Brothers, that was a big draw to Tennessee, as well as the growth of Nashville and it becoming the hub that it is. It’s a rapidly growing city with a plethora of cocktail bars, so it just seems like a perfectly midsized market.”

Stewart says she is eyeing South Carolina for expansion next, aiming to enter that market in May. Oxbow Rum is currently served in Louisiana, Georgia and Texas. The company is in search of a new national director of sales as it continues to expand.

Despite alcohol sales in the U.S. seeing a decline in 2024, Stewart says sales for her family’s rum company have been on the rise this year. It also finished 2024 strong, producing more revenue than in 2023.