This local real estate powerhouse has broken up with Keller Williams

One of Louisiana’s top-producing residential real estate teams has gone independent.

The W Group, previously recognized as the No. 1 Keller Williams team in the Gulf South, has launched its own brokerage—The W Group Real Estate LLC—the company announced this week.

The new firm—established April 21—brings together the team’s Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Northshore operations under one umbrella. The transition from Keller Williams was completed earlier this month, and a grand opening celebration is slated for August.

“We’ve built world-class systems and processes that power our operations, marketing and results,” says Trey Willard, CEO of The W Group Real Estate, in a prepared statement. “The strength of The W Group brand gave us the confidence to go independent—and thrive. This move increases the value for our agents by letting them keep more in their pockets, without sacrificing the support or standards we’re known for.”

The W Group Real Estate, founded in 2016, employs more than 55 full-time agents and is now one of the largest independent residential brokerages in Louisiana. In 2024, the team closed 420 transactions totaling $134 million in sales volume—ranking it as the state’s top-performing mega team for the third consecutive year.

By leaving the Keller Williams franchise model, The W Group has full control over its branding, operations and compensation structures, executives say, and the shift reflects a growing national trend of high-performing real estate teams choosing independence to scale more strategically and innovate faster.