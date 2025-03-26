This local juice company is opening its first storefront 

Herb ‘N’ Bros, a Baton Rouge cold-pressed juice business established in 2016, is opening its first storefront across the street from Whole Foods Market.

Juice Maid by Herb ‘N’ Bros is slated to open in mid-April at 7580 Corporate Boulevard, Suite 200, in the former acai bowl shop Everbowl. After serving fresh pressed juices and mineral moss at pop-up events and farmers markets for more than eight years, co-owner of Herb ‘N’ Bros Supreme Bey says the company needed a centralized commercial kitchen and retail store for customers to purchase their products.

“We were thinking more of a downtown location with us being in the farmers market and having a big presence downtown, but we already do a lot of events and community work in that area,” Bey tells Daily Report. “Whole Foods is normally people’s ideal spot when they think about trying to get on a healthy journey or healthy mission.”



The Corporate Boulevard-Jefferson Highway area, Bey notes, provides a central access location.

Brothers and co-owners Bey and Ahli El signed the lease for the new location in January. It will sell grab-and-go juices, mineral moss gel and capsules, and fresh herbs for pick-up and delivery. Bey says the shop will also host community and wellness events, yoga sessions and exhibit art by local artists.

In addition to the new storefront, this summer Herb ‘N’ Bros plan to launch mobile juice bars throughout Louisiana where customers can purchase juices from stocked coolers in local establishments like grocery stories, gyms, hospitals and high-traffic work sites.

“Originally, we were just looking to be more of a mobile company,” Bey says. “But we want to cater to the community. We want to be able to make [our products] more available for our customers.”

As the company expands into its storefront, Herb ‘N’ Bros will continue popping up at local events and farmers markets.