This local HVAC contracting company plans to expand

A local mechanical contractor and service provider purchased a 5-acre tract in Ascension Parish to expand its operations.

Dove Group, represented by founder and president Brett Dove, acquired the land from Clay Partners Geismar LP for a tick over $1 million, according to sales documents filed with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Travis Thornton of Century 21 brokered the agreement for Dove Group. Brent Garrett of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Houston-based Clay Development and Construction is the parent company of Clay Partners Geismar LP.

The purchased property is a portion of a vacant 9-acre tract on East Highway 30 in Geismar near Ferguson Industrial.

Thornton tells Daily Report that Dove Group had outgrown its current space on Luke Drive in Geismar and plans to build a 50,000-square-foot facility on the purchased property. The new building would double the size of Dove’s current space.

“He’s (Brett Dove) going to want to start construction in Q1 or Q2 of 2025 and ideally he’d like to be up and running in the same timeframe in 2026,” Thornton says. “Probably a year for construction.”

Dove Group is a family-owned and operated company providing large-scale plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical services.