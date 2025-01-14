This local food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant

From food truck to kiosk to storefront, Zachary-born Street Food Munchies is expanding with its first brick-and-mortar location this weekend, 225 reports.

Owner Lataoya Jett is opening the counter-service eatery on Florida Boulevard near Airline Highway, near the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Aldi grocery. She plans to keep operating her food truck in Zachary and the Mall of Louisiana kiosk.

Jett says the new location achieves a long-time dream of having a Street Food Munchies location in north Baton Rouge and that she knew she wanted to be a part of Florida Boulevard’s redevelopment.

Jett began cooking at the age of 10 in her mother’s kitchen in New Orleans. After evacuating to Baton Rouge in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Jett’s family experienced hardships and difficulties from missing home and the devastation that the storm left in its wake. After losing everything, Jett says cooking was a way for her and her family to keep their minds off their circumstances and to show love.

Read the full story.