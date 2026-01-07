This local engineering firm just expanded to Texas 

Baton Rouge-based Cajun Engineering Solutions, a subsidiary of Cajun Industries Holdings, has acquired the engineering office of Primoris Design and Construction Inc. in Tyler, Texas, the company announced on Wednesday.

The deal expands Cajun Engineering Solutions’ footprint in the Gulf Coast and south-central regions and adds a seasoned engineering team to its operations. Company leaders say the move positions Cajun to pursue larger, more integrated engineering and EPC opportunities across Texas and neighboring states.

“The Tyler office represents an ideal fit for our organization,” President Brad Milioto said in a statement, citing the team’s technical expertise, established client relationships and focus on quality.

Cajun Engineering Solutions provides a full suite of engineering and design services to clients in its core markets.