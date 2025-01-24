This LNG producer is debuting on the NYSE

Shares in Venture Global, Inc. are expected to make their debut on the New York Stock Exchange after the company raised $1.75 billion in its initial public offering, Fast Company reports.

Venture Global’s IPO is the largest public offering ever for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer and comes at what may be one of the most opportune times for the company.

Venture Global is a producer of liquified natural gas founded in 2013, which currently has five liquified natural gas projects in various stages of production, according to Reuters. Those projects are all located in the Gulf of Mexico, near Louisiana.

Besides LNG production, Venture Global is also in the business of natural gas transportation and regasification. The company’s first facility, called Calcasieu Pass, started producing LNG in January 2022, while a second facility, called Plaquemines LNG, began LNG production last month.

Venture Global is the second-largest LNG exporter in the nation.

