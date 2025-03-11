This Livingston property recently sold for $2M

A recently built Dollar General Market store in Livingston Parish has changed hands.

Metairie-based commercial real estate development company Dorsey Development sold the property through Denham Springs Highway 16 DG LLC to a pair of Oregon-based entities for $2 million, according to a deal filed Monday with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Dorsey Development Managing Principal Paul Dorsey represented the seller and Mike Hashem represented the buyer.

Dorsey Vice President of Real Estate John Wood tells Daily Report that the roughly 10,600-square-foot store opened in February. It is one of about 10 Dollar General stores the development company has worked on in Livingston Parish.

Dorsey Development recently sold the Starbucks property on Florida Boulevard near the Amazon Fulfillment Center and bought the proposed Starbucks site on West Lee Drive near Burbank Drive.