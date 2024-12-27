This Livingston Parish community is about to get 90-plus new homes

Denham Springs-based homebuilder DSLD purchased 91 lots to expand one of its Walker residential communities.

The homebuilder purchased the lots for its Dogwood Trace development from Lynn Levy Land Company LLC for $4.8 million, according to a deal filed Thursday with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Brandon Dodson represented the seller and Brian Cohn represented DSLD.

Forty-eight lots are for the development’s second filing and the remaining 43 are for its third filing. Sixty-seven lots were planned for the first filing. The purchased lots are located along White Flower, Purity and Siberian Drives.

Dogwood Trace is located on Arnold Road, just outside the city limits of Walker. The community is one of DSLD’s eight exclusively built communities in Livingston Parish with homes for sale. The other seven are in Denham Springs.

Dogwood Trace offers three and four-bedroom plans with prices starting at $218,990.