This industrial property near Airline Highway just changed hands

An industrial property on Cloverland Court near Airline Highway was recently sold, according to property records filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.

Excel Group CEO David Roberts and Alluwee Sims purchased the property through Sunshine Situation LLC for 975,000 from Adan Rivera.

The purchased property was formerly home to VEX European and Exotic Auto Repair.

Business filings list Cherie Pinac, the chief legal officer at Excel USA, as the registered agent for Sunshine Situation LLC.

The listed mailing address is Excel’s corporate headquarters on United Plaza Drive.

Excel has 11 additional locations nationwide and three in the Capital Region, including an equipment facility and main recruiting office in Prairieville and a fabrication facility in Gonzales.