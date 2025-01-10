This Houston contracting firm is expanding its presence in the Capital Region

Houston heavy mechanical contracting company Wyatt Field Service is expanding its Louisiana presence.

After outgrowing its Port Allen office, the refining and petrochemical service company held a ribbon cutting for its new 9,000-square-foot operations office on City Place Court in November.

Historically, Wyatt has focused heavily on servicing refineries, Wyatt Field Services contracts manager Lindsey Bower says. In this next phase, the 112-year-old company will prioritize more clients in the petrochemical market and offer more services in the renewable energy sector.

In recent years, Wyatt has added a specialty services division, which includes refractory services, scaffolding services, insulation, heat exchanger push and pull services, bolt torquing and tensioning, and machining services.

“We’ve been working with those clients in the petrochemical industry, but it’s not something we’ve tried to focus on expanding,” Bower says. “Now is the time to do that. We are focusing on growth.”

Bower says Wyatt has plans to continue expanding into states in the West and Midwest. It also plans to collaborate more with its sister companies within CIC Group Inc., a St. Louis construction company. Its former Port Allen office is being used as an equipment yard but will be repurposed eventually.