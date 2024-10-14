This Gonzales apartment complex sold for $38M

Ownership of a five-year-old apartment complex in Gonzales changed hands last week.

Legacy (Gonzales) Owner LLC sold the Legacy at 2020 apartment complex to Delaware-registered Keystone Twenty LLC, Country Place 20 LLC and Milbank Twenty LLC for $38.2 million, according to a deal filed Friday with the Ascension Parish Clerk’s Office.

The LLCs that purchased the apartment complex share the same mailing address as New York-based property management company CLK Properties. Peter Glass, the executive vice president at CLK Properties, represented the buyers in the transaction. Timothy Burns represented the seller.

Legacy at 2020 is a 212-unit, garden-style property along I-10 in Ascension Parish near Tanger Outlets.

CLK has nine Louisiana apartment complexes in its real estate portfolio, including eight in the Capital Region. Those include:

Cypress Lake Apartments

Cobblestone at Essen

Hidden Oaks at Siegen

Tiger Pointe

Oakleigh Apartments

Atlas at Lakeview

Atlas at Foresthaven

Sherwood Acres