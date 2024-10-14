    This Gonzales apartment complex sold for $38M

    By
    -

    Ownership of a five-year-old apartment complex in Gonzales changed hands last week.

    Legacy (Gonzales) Owner LLC sold the Legacy at 2020 apartment complex to Delaware-registered Keystone Twenty LLC, Country Place 20 LLC and Milbank Twenty LLC for $38.2 million, according to a deal filed Friday with the Ascension Parish Clerk’s Office.

    The LLCs that purchased the apartment complex share the same mailing address as New York-based property management company CLK Properties. Peter Glass, the executive vice president at CLK Properties, represented the buyers in the transaction. Timothy Burns represented the seller.

    Legacy at 2020 is a 212-unit, garden-style property along I-10 in Ascension Parish near Tanger Outlets. 

    CLK has nine Louisiana apartment complexes in its real estate portfolio, including eight in the Capital Region. Those include:

    • Cypress Lake Apartments
    • Cobblestone at Essen
    • Hidden Oaks at Siegen
    • Tiger Pointe
    • Oakleigh Apartments
    • Atlas at Lakeview
    • Atlas at Foresthaven
    • Sherwood Acres

     