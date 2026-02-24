This gift and home decor retailer is returning to Juban Crossing

Denham Springs shoppers will soon have a new place to browse Louisiana-made gifts and home décor as End of the Lane prepares to open a permanent location at Juban Crossing.

The locally owned gift and home retailer plans to open in mid-March in the former Bath & Body Works space. Renovations, including painting, flooring and new signage, are nearly complete, according to End of Lane owner Casey Little.

The new store will occupy roughly 3,000 square feet, downsizing from the approximately 8,000-square-foot space the company previously occupied in Juban Crossing, which closed in 2024. Little says the space was too large for the concept.

He says the expansion reflects both growing residential development near Juban Crossing and sustained customer demand from Livingston Parish.

“It was the homes being built,” he says, noting increased residential construction in the area. They’re breaking ground on the houses and with Target coming, it’s just a good time.”

End of the Lane specializes in gifts and home décor, with an emphasis on Louisiana-based brands and locally sourced merchandise.

The Juban Crossing store will also carry select items from Little’s other company, Bumble Lane Spa, including higher-end jewelry and spa-related products.

The Denham Springs location will mark the third End of the Lane store, joining locations in Towne Center and Lagniappe Center in Gonzales.

Bumble Lane, which operates stores in Towne Center and Lagniappe Center, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A new location is expected to open in the New Orleans Lakeview area this summer.