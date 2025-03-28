This frozen dessert franchise is planning a second Baton Rouge location 

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is opening its second location in Baton Rouge.

Franchise operating partner Cody Loveland and his family opened the first Louisiana Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in Covington in 2021. In 2022, he introduced the concept to the Baton Rouge market on Highland Road near LSU. In June, he plans to open a second Baton Rouge store, at 4343 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Suite A.

The fast-growing U.S. franchise grew its sales from $28 million in 2021 to $58 million in 2023, according to Franchise Times. The company went from 60 stores in 2021 to 136 in 2023.

Loveland tells Daily Report that his Highland Road store is also increasing its profit, reporting this year’s sales are showing 40% year-over-year growth.

“At LSU, we deal with a little bit of seasonality, with how close we are to the campus,” Loveland says. “The Sherwood location is going to be a little bit different in the sense that we’re not going to be dealing with a university academic calendar. We have people that live and work in the area, so I think it’s going to be a bit steadier for us over there, which I’m excited about.”

Loveland decided to bring Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Baton Rouge after his wife, Kayla Loveland, who is an LSU alum, recommended the area as a potential area to grow. Loveland is confident the Baton Rouge area can support multiple locations and is training other franchisees to open additional sites in Gonzales and Youngsville.